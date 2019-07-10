Houston man faces multiple charges following fire

A Houston man is in hospital and faces multiple charges following a fire on Mount Davis Way July 6.

The incident began when a woman contacted police saying a man had broken into her house and, armed with an edged weapon, attempted to physically restrain her.

“Upon police attendance, the suspect had run from the house into a cabin on the property. When police arrived, they could hear the man yelling, then heard an explosion and soon after, saw smoke coming from the structure,” RCMP report.

“The suspect exited the cabin and after a brief struggle with police, managed to break free and run back towards the burning building.”

He was then physically restrained to prevent him from running into the burning building.

“As a result, the police and suspect were trapped between the structure fire and the surrounding brush fire. The police were forced to flee with the suspect through thick brush as the fire blocked the way out,” police said.

“A resident of Houston, who had heard the commotion, was able to help guide the police and suspect safely out of the woods.”

The man was tended to at the scene and then taken to hospital and, said police, faces potential charges including arson, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, uttering threats and break and enter.