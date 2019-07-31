Mario Reutelsterz’s next court appearance will take place on Aug. 9. (Black Press file photo)

Houston man faces 10 charges following assault, fire

He will remain in custody until next court appearance

A Houston man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a weapon and set a cabin on fire is facing 10 charges, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The charges against Mario Reutelsterz include arson to own property, assault with a weapon, wilfully resisting arrest, three counts of uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, disarming or attempting to disarm a peace officer, break and enter a dwelling house, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Alisia Adams, a spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service, said Reutelsterz will remain in custody until his next court appearance in Smithers on Aug. 9.

The incident, which took place on July 6 on Mount Davis Way in Houston, began when a woman contacted police saying a man had broken into her house and, armed with an edged weapon, attempted to physically restrain her, RCMP reported.

Upon police attendance, the suspect ran from the house into a cabin on the property. When police arrived, they could hear the man yelling, then heard an explosion, and soon after saw smoke coming from the structure, according to police.

“The suspect exited the cabin and after a brief struggle with police, managed to break free and run back toward the burning building,” RCMP stated, adding the man was then physically restrained to prevent him from running into the burning building.

“As a result, the police and suspect were trapped between the structure fire and the surrounding brush fire,” RCMP said, adding police were forced to flee with the suspect through thick brush as the fire blocked the way out.

Police said a resident of Houston, who had heard the commotion, was able to help guide police and suspect safely out of the woods.

The man was tended to at the scene and then taken to hospital.

Citing privacy legislation and policies, Adams said the B.C. Prosecution Service would not share more information about Reutelsterz.

-With files from Rod Link

