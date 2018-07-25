Last year’s Houston Loggers’ Sports not only had a good turnout, but the feedback received during and after the event made it worthwhile to host it again, organizers say. (Houston Today file photo)

Houston Loggers’ Sports bigger and better this year

Proceeds will support Houston Retirement Housing Society

After the success of last year’s Houston Loggers’ Sports, organizers Kelly and Lars Hobenshield decided to host another edition of the event.

Only this year they expect the event – which offers free admission – to be bigger and better.

“We’re hoping to have 400 to 500 people this year,” said Lars, adding that the beer garden has a licence for 200 people.

Last year the couple revived an event that used to be held over 20 years ago at Four Seasons Park.

“One of the people I know in town was a little nostalgic about loggers’ sports and I thought it would be a good idea to bring it back,” explained Lars.

“I think this event is important because it’s a culture thing for Houston,” he continued. “We are a forestry-dependent community… there’s over 100 years of forestry culture in the Bulkley Valley, and we want to demonstrate [this culture] to families for free.”

He added that last year’s event not only had a good turnout, but that the feedback received during and after the event made it worthwhile to host it again.

“People were excited about it,” said Lars. “The parking lot was full of spectators that brought lawn chairs to watch the entertaining event and cheer on their fellow loggers; there was hunger for another round.”

This year’s events include stock saw, crosscut, axe throwing, sponsor events, demonstrations of chopping and hot saw, as well as barbecue, a beer garden, ice cream and face painting. Lars said some of the events will be inclusive for the whole family.

“The event brings the community together and the proceeds go to charity, so it’s a win-win.”

Houston Loggers’ Sports will once again support the Houston Retirement Housing Society, which has been gathering funds to complete a seniors housing complex. Last year the event raised approximately $600 for the society.

READ MORE: Gallery: Houston Loggers’ Sport supports Houston Senior Housing

The 2018 Houston Loggers’ Sports will be held on Aug. 11 – from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – at Blastpro Truck Yard, beside D&M Industrial Supplies Ltd.

In the event of rain, Lars said there will be shelters for the public.

Volunteers still needed

Volunteers are still needed to help out with this year’s Houston Loggers’ Sports.

According to organizers Kelly and Lars Hobenshield, volunteers are needed for pretty much everything – from security to help cleaning up.

“It does take quite a few people to run an event like this.”

People interested in volunteering can contact Lars Hobenshield at 250-845-4660.

 

