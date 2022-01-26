Houston Link to Learning hands out treats

Food for Thought Program Coordinator Angelique Batley, along with peer support worker Greg Cromarty handed out some treats to the community on Jan. 18. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Members of Houston Link to Learning staff had a pop-up kiosk in front of the mall on Jan. 18 to hand out coffee, hot chocolate, muffins and treats, hand sanitizer, as well as information.

The purpose of the event yesterday was to increase knowledge within the community of Food for Thought Harm Reduction Program at Houston Link to Learning. Food for Thought Program Coordinator Angelique Batley, along with peer support worker Greg Cromarty were the ones handing out the goods.

“The goal of the Houston Link to Learning program is to provide a nutritional and socio-economic intervention for those living with substance use disorders, and those whose lives are affected by substance use in our community. Our food program operates twice weekly, Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30-1:00 and is open to all members of our community,” said Batley

“The Harm Reduction portion of our program operates Monday to Friday from 9:00-4:30 and offers peer support, personal care and harm reduction supplies, as well as support and community referrals to those who need it.”