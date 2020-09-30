A greenhouse will boost the capability of Houston Link to Learning’s main community garden. (Anqelique Houlihan photo)

Houston Link to Learning community garden being dismantled

Owners require property for another purpose

Houston Link to Learning is losing its secondary community garden location on Hagman Crescent but it’s not unexpected, says Houston Link to Learning manager Marian Ells.

“The owners and manager of the property have been supportive but now they want to develop the space,” said Ells.

“They didn’t specify that we had to move immediately but with the end of the season it seemed to be a natural time to do it. We hope to have a few more raised beds available at our main location next year to accommodate the extra,” she added.

Townhouses that were once at the location were destroyed by fire several years ago.

The main community garden is to be bolstered with the addition of a greenhouse. Ells said that the main garden has been around for more than 16 years with around 40 raised beds.

“When an opportunity came up at Hagmen Crescent where there used to be a row of four townhouses that burnt down several years ago, the owners cleared the space and it was sitting empty. So we got in touch with the local manager and we always knew it was temporary, and that at some point they might want to develop it,” said Ells.

In other Houston Link to Learning news, it is gradually opening up to allow some groups this fall.

“Numbers will have to be kept low and with extra COVID 19 protocols and registration will be required for everything,” said Ells.

“Starting soon is a Food Skills for Families Program, our Family Drop in and our Adult Drop in.”

Underway already is a food kitchen every Monday where anyone can come down and get a take out-style hot meal between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Ells said Houston Link to Learning also hopes to add an eat-in option in the next few weeks.

