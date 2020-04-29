Houston Link to Learning adapts to assist clients

Houston’s Link to Learning social services agency may be closed to the public but it continues to keep contact with clients by phone and social media.

“Most of the new benefits have been very simple to access (thank goodness) and a phone option has been added for those struggling with the on-line application,” says Link to Learning’s executive director Marian Ells.

“We are trying to stay connected with our participants on the phone.”

In normal times, a key client base of Houston Link to Learning has used its computers as well as taking instruction on accessing the internet, something the agency is now continuing through the phone or social media.

“Internet access is a huge issue. Many vulnerable families do not have Wi-Fi at home so it is difficult for adults and children alike to stay connected,” said Ells.

“To be honest we are figuring things out as we go along. This whole situation seems to be constantly changing and we are just trying to think of innovative ways to connect with our community members.”

The agency has, however, taken one innovative step by adapting its food security program to a pick up service of food and recipes.

“This was a huge success and we are hoping to do this bi-weekly as long as we can,” said Ells of the first distribution two weeks ago.

Houston Buy Low was of great assistance in this regard, Ells added.

“We also offered activities bags for children three to six years. We are also operating our toy lending library.”

A major issue now being grappled with is the future of the seasonal farmers’ market run through Houston Link to Learning.

Farmers’ markets, through a provincial health order, are an essential service and are being restricted to selling only food items and then under strict hygienic and other conditions.

They must also adhere to orders prohibiting large gatherings and must work to limit the number of people within a market area by ensuring there is required physical distancing between vendors and clients.

“We are trying to plan the market as they have been designated as essential but of course it will have to be operated safely and with restrictions. We are in the process of starting to talk to District of Houston and figure out how we can do this,” said Ells.

“It’s tricky as new regulations only allow food vendors which means we would not have enough income to fund the market manager.”

“Also we will need a significant additional amount of hours to ensure that the market is operating safely so we are searching for potential funding as well. In an ideal world we would like to suspend vendor costs in recognition that they will also have additional costs to comply with regulations. Just a whole load of unknowns at this point,” Ells continued.

The province, through a grant to the provincial farmers’ market association, is establishing an online selling service for vendors but Ells isn’t sure that will work for all vendors who may not be familiar with the technology required.

Another issue that’s so-far unresolved is how Houston Link to Learning’s weekly food coupons used by eligible people to purchase food at the farmers’ market might be handled.

“This would be really tricky with an on-line market. The coupon program will still operate as long as we have a market and we are motivated to see this as it puts $13,000 a year into the community and gets healthy food to families,” said Ells.