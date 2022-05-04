Hike for hospice

Houston let’s hike for hospice

During the entire month of May the community of Houston is challenged to lace up in support of the Houston Hospice Society. Pledge forms are available for pick up at the Houston Community Services. Last year many community members of all ages participated. Some people hiked mountains while other people walked each day to meet a daily kilometre goal. The pledge form is simple and participants were sponsored per km or per hike, whatever style of pledge gifting they choose. Individuals or businesses can partner and make teams that raise funds together. Hike for Hospice is a great way to get outside and spend time with friends this spring. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

