Houston kicks off the Christmas season

Houston kicked off the Christmas season Nov. 22 with lots of festivities. The Houston Chamber of Commerce held its annual light up last Friday in Steelhead Park. Along with that local businesses participated in Plaid Friday and late night shopping giving residents great deals throughout town and of course the annual Serendipity Craft Sale packed the Houston Mall with shoppers and crafters selling their ware. Houston is looking very festive and beautiful now for the Christmas season. (Angelique Houlihan photos)