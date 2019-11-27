Houston kicks off the Christmas season

Houston kicked off the Christmas season Nov. 22 with lots of festivities. The Houston Chamber of Commerce held its annual light up last Friday in Steelhead Park. Along with that local businesses participated in Plaid Friday and late night shopping giving residents great deals throughout town and of course the annual Serendipity Craft Sale packed the Houston Mall with shoppers and crafters selling their ware. Houston is looking very festive and beautiful now for the Christmas season. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

 

Previous story
B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

Just Posted

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced today for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

Kentucky Derby in Houston

The Houston Figure Skating Club held a Kentucky Derby Themed ladies auction… Continue reading

Millworkers now eligible for employment assistance

Federal program approved as of Nov. 17

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Most Read