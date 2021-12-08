Houston Hospice Society new equipment

(L-R) Lisa Mueller, Jana Seinen and Houston Fire Chief Jim Daigneault next to the newly created Houston Hospice logo designed by Kailee Vanderwood, in front of their shared space with Houston Community Services. With them, the new wheelchair from the equipment delivery. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

On Nov. 15, the Houston Hospice Society (HHS) received a delivery of medical equipment from PG Surg-Med, made possible by grant funding from CN.

The HHS is a non-profit, volunteer run organization committed to supporting individuals and families during end of life.

Included in the delivery are two new specialized mattresses, an easy to maneuver wheelchair, an adjustable commode, and lounge chair. All the equipment is valued at over $12,000.

“As a society, we want to loan out the nicest equipment possible,” said recently appointed HHS Volunteer Chairperson Jana Seinen. “It’s going to be such a great thing to be able provide the very best for those who need it. The new equipment will replace items that have become worn with use and promote the best possible outcomes for a community member at end of life; for example the new mattresses have special inserts in areas that are prone to pressure sores,” said Seinen.

“The wheelchair and commode are both beautiful, and the leather lounge chair can go totally flat, it’s an amazing chair. We didn’t have any of these things before.”

The way the HHS operates is that they loan medical equipment to families with a loved one who is experiencing decline in mobility and strength. Medical equipment is expensive and used short term in most instances, therefore, the ability to purchase the equipment on loan provides a much more cost efficient option for families.

In addition to the equipment grant, HHS has created a partnership with the Houston Volunteer Fire Department, which began in the summer of 2021. A team of fire crew works with HHS volunteer workers to get loaned equipment into homes as needed.

The HHS board has also undergone some changes recently. Lisa Mueller is the new volunteer secretary and treasure, joining Seinen as the two new members of the board. For more information on how to loan the equpment, Seinen can be contacted at jana.seinen@hotmail.com.

READ MORE: Houston’s Cram the Cruiser takes place Dec. 4

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.