Houston hoping for uptick in tourism

With the summer approaching, the Houston District and Chamber of Commerce staff is hoping for a positive season for tourism in the area.

“I believe we will see a strong tourism season. We hope to see more travel,” Houston District an Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maureen Czirfusz told Houston Today.

Czirfusz also indicated that Houston expects to see an increase of international travelers, as restrictions for travelling have been lightened.

The District and Chamber of Commerce does not have any way of determining how many visitors will actually travel to Houston beforehand, but data gathered for Destination B.C. will allow them to see, in retrospect, how successful the summer was in terms of how many visitors stopped at the centre and where they came from.

One initiative that could help tourism in the community is the Live Love Local campaign, which is an initiative that the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce is involved with to promote local businesses. “All promotions help. Any promotion to the Northwest of B.C. is always helpful,” said Czirfusz.

