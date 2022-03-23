Houston hoping for uptick in tourism

With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, more people showing interest in traveling to area

The District of Houston is hoping for increased tourism numbers compared to previous summers. (File photo/Houston Today)

The District of Houston is hoping for increased tourism numbers compared to previous summers. (File photo/Houston Today)

With the summer approaching, the Houston District and Chamber of Commerce staff is hoping for a positive season for tourism in the area.

“I believe we will see a strong tourism season. We hope to see more travel,” Houston District an Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Maureen Czirfusz told Houston Today.

Czirfusz also indicated that Houston expects to see an increase of international travelers, as restrictions for travelling have been lightened.

READ MORE: B.C. announces further supports to revitalize tourism economy

The District and Chamber of Commerce does not have any way of determining how many visitors will actually travel to Houston beforehand, but data gathered for Destination B.C. will allow them to see, in retrospect, how successful the summer was in terms of how many visitors stopped at the centre and where they came from.

One initiative that could help tourism in the community is the Live Love Local campaign, which is an initiative that the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce is involved with to promote local businesses. “All promotions help. Any promotion to the Northwest of B.C. is always helpful,” said Czirfusz.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dispatch From Ukraine: Both the dead and alive are underground
Next story
Calgary man speaks out after rockfall on Trans-Canada Highway kills daughter-in-law

Just Posted

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Houston and Vanderhoof faced off for the gold medal on Monday at the Vanderhoof Arena. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express)
Houston wins gold at U15 championship with 4-0 win over Vanderhoof

District of Houston council March 15 voted to turn down a proposal by the Greater Metro Hockey League. (File photo/Houston Today)
Junior level hockey team bid for Houston denied

District of Houston crews have been busy in the annual spring ritual of filling potholes. (Houston Today photo)
Spring time means potholes on local roads