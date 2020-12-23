Houston homes light up for the holiday season
Houston residents have gone all out with their decorations and lights this year. A drive around the community will take you through houses decked in beautiful lights bringing the Christmas cheer and reminding of the holiday season. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)
