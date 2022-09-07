Houston home to gold medal winning golfer

Andy Grobins tops his age class at Canada 55+ Games held in Kamloops

Houston’s own Andy Grobins sporting his gold medal won for golfing at the Canada 55+ Games held in Kamloops from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26. (Angelqiue Houlihan photo/ Houston Today)

Houston can now claim to be the home of a national gold medal sports winner thanks to golfer Andy Grobins.

At 74 years of age, Grobins won gold in the male golfer 70 years and older category at the Canada 55+ Games held two weeks ago in Kamloops.

Posted results had Grobins at 70 over each of two rounds for a total 140 net, eight strokes in front of the next finisher.

Speaking last week, Grobins said he had a wonderful experience, considering he was first qualified to attend the 55+ games two years ago.

“They’re held every two years but in 2020, it was COVID and they were cancelled, so this year was the first time they’ve been held since then,” he said.

Previous medal showings — three gold and one silver — at BC Summer Games 55+ gave Grobins the qualifications to attend the national competitions.

Competitions were held at the River Shore Estates Golf Course in Kamloops, an apt description, said Grobins, given that it runs right beside the South Thompson River and thus presents a challenge to players.

What’s more, Grobins added, the course contains 95 sand traps, a factor that provided an additional challenge.

“It was the hardest course I’ve ever had to play,” he said.

The oldest male golfer competing was 92 and the oldest female golfer was 88.

Grobins has been golfing since he was 18, beginning in his hometown of Dilke, Saskatchewan.

He’s been living in Houston since May 10, 1971 and is a member of the Willow Grove Golf and Country Club.

The Canada 55+ Games were held Aug. 23-26 in Kamloops with nearly 2,800 competitors and supporters as well as volunteers and organizers making for a total participation total of close to 5,000 people.

There were 26 separate sporting events taking place at 28 venues.