Spring sunshine greeted volunteers April 27 as approximately 140 Chinook fry were released at the Buck Creek Canfor hatchery site into the waters. Raised at the Toboggan Creek hatchery near Smithers for the Upper Skeena system, these fry are bound for the open ocean where they will mature. A further 20,000 fry were released Monday and Tuesday. The Buck Creek’s own coho fry are to be released later. (Shiela Pepping photos)