Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

Houston hockey players have recently brought home gold medals from a peewee tournament held in Burns Lake. Mixed and all-female teams from Fort St. James, Smithers, Hazelton and Burns Lake joined the tournament held on Nov. 24-25, 2018. Houston played Smithers in the final game and at one point had three players in the penalty box at once. Houston managed to kill the penalties without getting scored on, and went on to win the game 8-4. The coaches told Houston Today they are very proud of the players’ teamwork and dedication. (Submitted photo)

 

