Darrell Hill (file photo)

Darrell Hill (file photo)

Houston hires a bylaw enforcement officer

Position shared equally with regional district

The District of Houston now has an employee assigned to enforcing its various bylaws, a continuation of several years of work to tighten up and expand upon that capability.

Darrell Hill began work Sept. 28 and will be dividing his time equally as the District’s bylaw enforcement officer and as a bylaw enforcement officer for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Hill had been a councillor on the Village of Burns Lake council but he was required to resign, something he did last month, in order to take up his new position.

With Hill to spend half of his time in Houston, the District is contributing a maximum of $57,600 a year. He’ll be reporting to the District.

In the past the District had been relying on its fire chief for bylaw enforcement, something that was not always possible or practical given the other responsibilities tied to that position.

Hill’s hiring follows council’s passing this past spring a standards of maintenance bylaw setting out expectations and fines.

It follows complaints and representations made by residents to the District regarding the current state of some accommodations and the resulting effect on neighbourhood appearances and property values.

The bylaw enforcement officer and the bylaw also fit the District’s overall attempts to make Houston more attractive and appealing and attractive to investors and new residents.

The standards of maintenance bylaw authorizes an inspector to “enter on or into any real property or premises to ascertain whether the regulations and requirements of this bylaw are being observed.”

Building owners are required to maintain exterior walls in good repair, ensuring they are weather-tight, free from unsecured objects and materials and “maintained in a manner to prevent or retard deterioration due to weather an infestations.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo) It’s time to get rid of the corruption
Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Man killed in motor vehicle accident

Discovered on the North Road this morning

RCMP file photo
Court appearance today following shotgun seizure

Police allege a botched attempt to collect on a drug debt

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Raija Paul, 10, wants to sponsor 100 nights of family stays

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Most Read