Houston has a dog park

Now open is a park just for dogs at the Four Seasons Park. It’s three acres in size, is fenced and is not needed for any other municipal purpose. There was no added cost to the municipal budget for grading and seeding. It’s three acres in size and is already fenced off and is no longer needed for municipal purposes. This development of the area was accomplished by Public Works Staff, with all costs absorbed into the general operating budget of the District of Houston. Mary-anne has been walking Dexter everyday for years up at Four Seasons Park and is very happy for to see a dog park established for the community. (Anglique Houlihan photos)

 

