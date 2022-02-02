Houston, Granisle getting grants to help maintain assets

Local governments in Houston and Granisle are getting grants to better understand what’s needed to keep their civic works such as roads, water and sewer lines in top working condition.

Each of the communities does have an understanding of they have ownership of and now will use grants from the federal government to put in place a maintenance and improvement plan that can be tracked.

“This plan will identify all assets that are subject to inspections and preventative maintenance activities, analyze operations, maintenance, and inspection activities, and calculate the funding needed to maintain the village’s infrastructure,” said Village of Granisle chief administrative officer Sharon Smith of the $50,000 the Village is receiving.

And a keep knowledge of its assets will also help determine when they age out and may need extensive rehabilitation or replacement.

The District of Houston is also getting $50,000 for a second phase of an asset management plan developed by consultants Urban Systems.

The District does have a good understanding of the condition of its roads and bridges but several breaks in its underground utilities lines last year underlined that not a lot was known about the condition of those lines.

One of the challenges is understanding and determining the condition of underground lines without necessarily undertaking an excavation. In all, the federal government is funnelling $1.6 million to 36 local governments in B.C. through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities so each can better understand assets under their jurisdiction.