Houston Gospel Festival

On July 23 over 100 people gathered with family and friends at the Jaimie Baxter Park in front of the cenotaph to attend the annual Houston Gospel Festival. The service was instructed by Gerrett Keegstra who gave a layman’s understanding into the reading. After the sermon everyone was invited for fellowship over an afternoon buffet meal and for the children there was bouncy castles on site. The rain held off for the service but the air was smoky and muggy. There was also a Sunday school set up for children of all ages. They were laughing, singing and keen to listen to the stories. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

 

