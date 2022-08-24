Houston Gospel Festival was held on Aug. 14 at the Houston Amphitheater in Jamie Baxter Park. The worship serviced started at 10:30 a.m. Gerrit Keegstra, an organizer of the event said, “It was great! And it went well. About 200 people attended the worship service in the morning, and we had several locals perform music in the afternoon, with face painting, and bouncy castle for the kids. The weather was pleasant, and there was a wonderful, relaxing atmosphere. Lunch was appreciated, and people enjoyed themselves.” (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)