Houston getting ready for Halloween

Houston fire department members will be driving around the community Hallowe’en night distributing bags of candy to young trick or treaters.

The activity replaces what had been a distribution of candy bags at an annual community event at the now-closed PV Plaza, says District of Houston leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

And residents wishing to contribute candy for the distribution are welcome to drop candy at the leisure facility or municipal office until Oct. 30, she said.

“We only accept candy until the 30th so we can put the bags together,” Kelly added.

The District also has a small top up fund to purchase additional candy if required.

The fire department’s candy distribution plan is one of two community events planned for Oct. 31.

The second is a free swim at the leisure facility but because of COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, people must register in advance.

“Pre-registration will be required so that we do not exceed our maximum numbers of 35 as outlined in our safety protocol,” said Kelly.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has issued a tip sheet for trick or treating with provincial medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urging people to take precautions relating to physical distancing and how treats are handed out.

The tip sheet asks people to stay away from busy areas in order to keep a safe distance and to trick-or-treat in groups of no more than six people. Hand washing before and after trick-or-treating, before eating any candy, is encouraged.

Those who do hand out treats should consider so using tongs or a baking sheet, to wear a non-medical mask and, where possible, to stand outside.

Remember to keep you pets inside that evening in case of fire works.