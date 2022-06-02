Houston gets major grant for downtown project

Feds providing $656,250 for 10th St.

A modernization of 10th St. is to be helped by a federal grant. (File photo)

Money for the District of Houston’s planned rebuild of 10th Ave. continues to flow in with news today of a substantial federal grant.

New paving, lighting, signs and other surface amenities are to be placed with the assistance of $656,250 from a federal program for community revitalization.

News of the grant came via Harjit Sajjan, a federal Liberal MP from the Lower Mainland and the federal international development minister who is also responsible for federal economic development on the west coast.

The grant was part of $1.8 million going to five northern municipalities.

One of the other four is Burns Lake where the Ride Burns Mountain Biking Association is getting $114,375 to refurbish a downhill mountain biking trail at the Boer Mountain Recreational site to improve accessibility and increase ridership.

The Fraser-Fort George Museum Society in Prince George is getting $750,000 to renovate the Exploration Place Museum and Science Centre, the Canadian Mental Health Association of Northern B.C. is getting $29,800 to upgrade an outdoor space at its Connections Clubhouse and McBride is getting $252,134 to upgrade Bill Clark Memorial Park and ball diamond.

A further $150,500 is going to the Northern B.C. Tourism Association.

