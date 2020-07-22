Houston gets lessons in roping

The first week of July in Houston, from July 3 to 5 saw a roping clinic take place at the Bell family arena by Cody Braaten. There were a total of fifteen participants for the clinic. Braaten has been roping and participating in rodeos for 20 years and has been teaching roping since past five years. “This is not my full time job, but I teach lessons from my home arena based in 150 Mile House. I found that there weren’t many opportunities for new ropers to start out. That is how I started giving lessons which eventually turned into some clinics,” said Braaten. This was the first clinic for Braaten’s school this year due to Covid and his first ever clinic in Houston. He also said that he has had a high level of interest from people in the area after his Houston clinic and “there is talk of me returning to the Smithers or Houston area to give another clinic this fall.” (Skannon Skeels photography)

