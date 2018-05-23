Houston council has adopted a new protocol policy intended to formalize interactions between council, chief administrative officer and other municipal staff. Houston Today file photo.

Houston formalizes council-staff interactions

CAO’s performance to be measured each year

From now on District of Houston council, chief administrative officer (CAO) and other municipal staff will have a clear set of rules for their interactions.

Council has recently adopted a new protocol policy, which, according to Houston’s CAO Gerald Pinchbeck, is intended to formalize their relationships.

The district currently operates under a council-CAO model of local government. Under this model, council hires one employee – the CAO – who is the sole official link between council and municipal staff, and is responsible for the overall management of the operations of the municipality.

The new policy establishes that the performance of the municipality is synonymous with the performance of the CAO.

Pinchbeck’s performance will be measured each year based on the level to which the municipality has achieved the goals of council’s strategic plan. This performance review will be conducted by Nov. 30 of each year.

Pinchbeck officially became Houston’s CAO on Jan. 10, 2018 after holding the position of corporate services officer for almost two years.

Council-staff interactions

According to the new protocol policy, individual council members may contact the municipal office with requests for service; however, they will be treated as members of the public when doing so.

“Individual members should have no expectation of a higher level of service than that afforded to any other member of the public by the sole nature of their position,” states the policy.

Individual council members must also abide by the principle of “non-interference” in the duties of municipal staff.

“Individual council members do not give direction to staff to perform specific duties, and [staff] must not be held accountable for not carrying out a request from an individual council member,” states the policy.

“Staff do their best to accommodate information requests from individual council members; however, if such requests, in the opinion of the CAO, require appreciable expenditure of resources, are onerous or inappropriate, the individual member must refer the request to council for direction.”

CAO-council interactions

The new protocol policy establishes that the CAO serves council only as a whole.

“Individual members of council do not direct the CAO,” states the policy. “The CAO does his best to accommodate requests from individual members; however, if these requests are, in the opinion of the CAO, onerous or inappropriate, the requests should be referred to council by the individual member for direction.”

The CAO also advises council on matters of policy. These recommendations should be based on professional advice and measurable data.

“At no time does the CAO attempt to undermine council’s right to make policy decisions by withholding information or misrepresenting facts,” states the policy.

CAO-staff interactions

According to the new protocol policy, it is the chief administrative officer’s sole authority to delegate tasks to municipal staff, including tasks which have been set out in a resolution of council.

However, municipal staff must be provided “reasonable access” to council when exercising their statutory employment and human rights, including but not limited to matters such as dispute resolution, whistleblowing, harassment or misconduct allegations.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized
Next story
No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Just Posted

Houston formalizes council-staff interactions

CAO’s performance to be measured each year

Duck pond

Houston’s third annual volunteer duck pond cleanup was held last week. It… Continue reading

SD54 draft budget has enrolement numbers rising

Architecture meeting for ideas on new Walnut Park school

Bulkley Valley tourist industry adjusts to salmon closure

Businesses maintain philosophy of cooperation and enthusiasm as tourists begin arriving in Smithers.

Northwest family doctors win awards for B.C. launch of CHANGE Program

Northwest family doctors win awards for B.C. launch of CHANGE Program

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Energy wells plugged as Hawaii’s volcano sends lava nearby

A spike in gas levels could prompt a mass evacuation in Hawaii

Trump seethes over Russia probe, calls for end to ‘SPYGATE’

“SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!” Trump said on Twitter

Grads receive BC Transit passes

BC Transit provides passes to graduating students in more than 50 communities

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

Literary agent Andrew Wylie said Roth died Tuesday night of congestive heart failure.

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

Most Read