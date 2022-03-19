Houston Flyers make second game comeback with 5-3 win over Elk Valley Raiders

The Houston Flyers made a comeback this afternoon beating the Elk Valley Raiders 5-3 in their second game of the U15 Tier 4 championships at the Vanderhoof Arena on Saturday (March 19).

The Flyers lost their opening game 2-1 in tight race with the Vanderhoof Bears. Flyers Coach Alonzo Slaney said the first game was a battle but the team regained momentum after a slow start against the Raiders.

Evan Anderson scored in the last period breaking a 3-3 tie with the Raiders and Terrence Carrol scored the final goal.

“The kids worked hard, challenged every position they had and we got the win so it was good to see,” Slaney said.

“We’re going to keep moving forward and keep flying out there.”

After opening ceremonies the Raiders face off against the Bears at 7 pm to wrap up day 1.

The Flyers play the Bears again tomorrow (Sunday) morning at 9 am followed by the Raiders versus the Flyers at 2 pm and then the Bears versus the Raiders at 7 pm.

The gold medal game happens at 11 am on Monday (March 21) followed by closing ceremonies.

