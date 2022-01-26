Houston Flyers get massive victory

It was a great day for the Houston Flyers U15 hockey team as they took on the U15 squad from Fraser Lake in a double header on Jan. 15. After the Flyers took the first game 6-1, the promptly won the second game by a score of 20-1. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

