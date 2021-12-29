Houston Flyers earn gold with clutch win

The Houston Flyers U11 minor hockey team brought home the gold medal in tier 2 of the 19th Annual Shane Davis Memorial Tournament. The Flyers scored with less than 2 minutes left in overtime in the gold medal game, making it a 6-5 win. (Houston Minor Hockey Association photo/Houston Today)
