Groundwater pumps, which had been deployed to discharge groundwater from residential areas into the Bulkley River, have now been removed as water levels recede. Houston Today file photo.

Houston floodwaters recede

Further rises in water levels are not anticipated

Houston residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as floodwaters start to recede.

According to Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s Chief Administrative Officer, water levels have been dropping as the snowpack in the basin is being depleted.

“Further rises in water levels are not anticipated,” he told Houston Today.

Groundwater pumps, which had been deployed to discharge groundwater from residential areas into the Bulkley River, have now been removed as water levels recede.

READ MORE: Houston working around the clock to address flooding

With snowmelt runoff reaching a peak last week, rivers were expected to be vulnerable to rainfall events. Municipal staff continued to monitor water levels and river flows over the long weekend, even though there was a low probability of precipitation in Houston.

As of Thursday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre was still maintaining its flood warning for the Bulkley River, including tributaries around Houston, Smithers and adjacent areas. The warning means that river levels have “exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.”

“Residents are advised to avoid approaching or entering waters under a high streamflow, flood watch, or flood warning advisory, and to refrain from walking onto dikes and riverbanks,” said Pinchbeck.

As of May 15, the Bulkley River near Houston was flowing at 227 cubic metres per second and was receding. Risks of additional snowmelt related rises in level was being reduced. The Bulkley River near Smithers, on the other hand, was flowing at 1163 cubic metres per second and was still rising as of May 15.

The District of Houston worked around the clock over the past couple of weeks to ensure that flooding had minimal impact to local residents. Municipal staff were being deployed on shifts to ensure groundwater pumps operated without interruption, and that freeboard remained on the local dikes. Sand and sandbags were also delivered to residents who requested them.

Last month authorities warned of potential flooding across the province, with snow melting rapidly as temperatures soared. The unseasonably hot weather comes after a long winter that has left a heavy snowpack in its wake.

Questions about local flooding issues should be referred to the District of Houston office at 250-845-2238 or by email at doh@houston.ca. In case of an emergency, residents should call 911 or the district’s on-call staff at 250-845-8591.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and update this advisory as conditions warrant.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized
Next story
No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Just Posted

Pitch-in week in Houston

Houston participated in Pitch-In-Day recently. Businesses and schools help clean up the… Continue reading

Houston dogs cause trouble in April

Majority of bylaw complaints involved dogs

Houston floodwaters recede

Further rises in water levels are not anticipated

Houston formalizes council-staff interactions

CAO’s performance to be measured each year

Duck pond

Houston’s third annual volunteer duck pond cleanup was held last week. It… Continue reading

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Filling potholes in Houston

Lakes District Maintenance filling potholes in Houston, hopefully helping making it a… Continue reading

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Most Read