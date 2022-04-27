Most dedicated award winners: (L-R) senior winner Darby Mackenzie, pre-star winner Bennet Staudt and junior winner Marcy Smith. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Houston Figure Skating Club 2022 awards

The 2022 Houston Figure Skating Club awards were given out to all recipients at the close of the season. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

 

Most determined award winners: (L-R) Senior co-winner Jordyn Brent, pre-star winner Cooper McCormack, junior winner Layla Derkson and senior co-winner Karys Cochran. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Most improved award winners: (L-R) Senior winner Charlotte Mackenzie and junior winner Erica DeValera (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Most artistic award winners: (L-R) Junior winner Autumn Brosseau, pre-star winner Mirah Vrolyk and senior winner Kaydence Kaszas. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Most badges won: (L-R) winner Scarlett Hutchinson with club coach Jessica Ells. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Most competitive: (L-R) winner Mylee Roney with club coach Jessica Ells. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Tiffany Manahan Memorial Award: Winner Addie Chaffer. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Skater of the year award: Winner Mattea Sjoden. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Program assistant of the year: Winner Moira Chrystall. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Graduating Skater Plaque: (L-R) Winner Elizabeth Chapman with club coach Jessica Ells. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

