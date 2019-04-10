Houston figure skating awards

The Houston Figure Skating Club held their annual general meeting along with their awards banquet on April 5, 2019. The event was held at the Houston Community Hall and also involved a pot luck dinner. (Shiela Pepping photo)
Most Sportsmanlike: pre-star -Poppy Sjoden, junior -Isabelle McLearn, senior -Maggie Kenzle
Most Dedicated: pre-star -Macy Smith, junior -Haylie Laforge, senior -Hanna Bhatti
Most Determined: canskate -Izzy Bodnar, pre-star -Karys Cochran, junior -Addie Chaffer, senior -Jordyn Brent
Most Improved: canskate -Clark Sjoden, pre-star -Erica Develara, junior -Mattea Sjoden, senior -Jordyn Brent
Most Artistic: pre-star -Autumn Brousseau, junior -Connie Bruns, senior -Paige McEwen
Most Badges Passed: Ephram Stopa
Most Competitive: Hailey Kettle
Most Tests Passed: Charlotte Mackenzie, Emiliee McLearn
Tiffany Manahan Memorial Award: Darby Mackenzie
Skater of the Year: Sarah Clark
CanSkater of the Year: Athena Yeomans
Program Assistant of the year: Haley Waldie
Graduating Skater:
-Maggie Kenzle