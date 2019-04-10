Houston figure skating awards

The Houston Figure Skating Club held their annual general meeting along with their awards banquet on April 5, 2019. The event was held at the Houston Community Hall and also involved a pot luck dinner. (Shiela Pepping photo)

Most Sportsmanlike: pre-star -Poppy Sjoden, junior -Isabelle McLearn, senior -Maggie Kenzle

Most Dedicated: pre-star -Macy Smith, junior -Haylie Laforge, senior -Hanna Bhatti

Most Determined: canskate -Izzy Bodnar, pre-star -Karys Cochran, junior -Addie Chaffer, senior -Jordyn Brent

Most Improved: canskate -Clark Sjoden, pre-star -Erica Develara, junior -Mattea Sjoden, senior -Jordyn Brent

Most Artistic: pre-star -Autumn Brousseau, junior -Connie Bruns, senior -Paige McEwen

Most Badges Passed: Ephram Stopa

Most Competitive: Hailey Kettle

Most Tests Passed: Charlotte Mackenzie, Emiliee McLearn

Tiffany Manahan Memorial Award: Darby Mackenzie

Skater of the Year: Sarah Clark

CanSkater of the Year: Athena Yeomans

Program Assistant of the year: Haley Waldie

Graduating Skater:

-Maggie Kenzle

