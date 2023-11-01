Wednesday afternoons from 4:15 - 5:30p.m. the Junior and Senior figure skating participants practice together. There are 11 skaters. Entering into figure skating is based on a graduation process from Canskate and not age. In Canskate the skater must achieve 3 badge levels to rank up to figure skating making that skater a Junior. At which time the Junior works towards successfully completing 3 more badges which delivers them to the Senior level. The skaters practice for two main events throughout the season. The first being the Christmas Gala where each skater showcases a solo performance as well as a group performance. The second event is the Carnival Production which showcases the group. At the end of the season there is an Awards event for such titles as "Most Improved". (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston figure skating

Wednesday afternoons from 4:15 – 5:30 p.m. the Houston Junior and Senior Figure Skating Club practice together. There are 11 skaters. Entering into figure skating is based on a graduation process from Canskate and not your age. In Canskate the skater must achieve a three badge level to rank up to figure skating as a junior. Once you have become a junior skater you then need to work towards three more badges to become a senior skater. The skaters practice for two main events throughout the season. The first being the Christmas Gala where each skater showcases a solo performance as well as a group performance. The second event is the Carnival Production which showcases the group. At the end of the season there is an awards event. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

