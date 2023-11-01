Houston figure skating

Wednesday afternoons from 4:15 – 5:30 p.m. the Houston Junior and Senior Figure Skating Club practice together. There are 11 skaters. Entering into figure skating is based on a graduation process from Canskate and not your age. In Canskate the skater must achieve a three badge level to rank up to figure skating as a junior. Once you have become a junior skater you then need to work towards three more badges to become a senior skater. The skaters practice for two main events throughout the season. The first being the Christmas Gala where each skater showcases a solo performance as well as a group performance. The second event is the Carnival Production which showcases the group. At the end of the season there is an awards event. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)