Houston figure skater continues to advance

Mylee Roney, 9, is now at the Star 3 level

Houston’s lone member of the Smithers Figure Skating Club continues to do well based on results from the Feb. 10 to Feb. 12 jamboree hosted by the club.

“She received two gold assessments on her jumps and showcase, and two silver assessments on her spins and freeskate,” said mom Chesley Kettle of daughter Mylee Roney’s performance.

Overall, Mylee, 9, has also passed a series of tests to show competency in skating skills so that she has gone from Star 2 to Star 3.

“To compete at Star 3 for the first time and get gold rankings is pretty amazing,” said her mom.

The jamboree drew skaters to Smithers from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Hazelton for a region-wide competition.

Mylee’s been making the trip from Houston to Smithers to skate with the Smithers club this past season because the Houston club is on hiatus after being unsuccessful in lining up a coach.

“We will likely have to travel three days per week as she has just advanced to the next level,” said Kettle.

“We are hoping to find a coach so she can skate in Houston next season, otherwise we will continue making the journey to Smithers so she can skate with their club,” she said.