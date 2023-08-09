The Houston Farmer’s Market in full swing and has so much to offer. It happens every Friday noon till 5 p.m. Residents and others will find the market beside the visitors’ info centre at Steelhead Park. This year’s market will once again feature coupons that can be exchanged for food products from participating vendors. A program offered by the provincial government and the Association of B.C. Farmers’ Markets, the coupon program has a two-fold object of assisting lower income people to purchase free food which then assists local growers and food producers. It has since expanded to cover seniors and pregnant women. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)