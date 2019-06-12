Houston Farmer’s market helping locally

Everyone needs help some times, and everyone needs to eat to get by.

Charities such as food banks ensure people who needs food has food, and the coupon program being offered by the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program is just one more way the community is filling the need.

Locally the program is spearheaded by Houston Link to Learning, with coupons valid at any market operating under the BC Associations for Farmers Markets. Starting June 13, residents can access farmers’ market coupons for the Houston Farmers Market by lower-income families, seniors or by residents who are connected to a food program in the community.

The Houston Farmers Market starts Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Steelhead Park and will continue every Thursday until the end of September. The farmers’ market coupon is a healthy eating initiative that supports local farmers. The coupons can be used to purchase eggs, meat, cheese, vegetables, fruit and other farmed food.

It’s important to remember that anyone can find themselves having to make hard decisions that might force them to consider a charity to get by, but Marian Ells, the spokesperson for the Houston Link to Learning insists that there is nothing wrong with getting the help you need and that no one should be deterred from accessing this vital resource.

The coupon program is supported by the Province of British Columbia and the Provincial Health Services Authority. The program started in 2012 and since has continued to grow, and now serves over 65 communities and reaches over 4000 households in B.C.

For more information on the coupon program and other food sharing programs and to see if you are eligible, please call the Houston Link to Learning at 250- 845-2727.

