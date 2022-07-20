Houston Farmer’s Market was held again on Friday in the Steelhead Park next to the visitor info centre in Houston. The market hosted singer song writer – Karen Cruise. She is a traditional country music musician from Vanderhoof. Regional District of Bulkley Nechako purchased something from every vendor and then did a give away during the market. The market is held noon to 5 p.m. every Friday. The market is organized by Houston Link to Learning and for anyone wanting more information or to become a vendor, they are encouraged to email colton@ houstonlinktolearning.ca or call 250- 845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos/ Houston Today)