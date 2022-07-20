Houston Farmer's Market. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Houston Farmer’s Market

Houston Farmer’s Market was held again on Friday in the Steelhead Park next to the visitor info centre in Houston. The market hosted singer song writer – Karen Cruise. She is a traditional country music musician from Vanderhoof. Regional District of Bulkley Nechako purchased something from every vendor and then did a give away during the market. The market is held noon to 5 p.m. every Friday. The market is organized by Houston Link to Learning and for anyone wanting more information or to become a vendor, they are encouraged to email colton@ houstonlinktolearning.ca or call 250- 845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos/ Houston Today)

 

Houston Farmer's Market. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

