Dogs accounted for the majority of bylaw complaints and contraventions in Houston in April 2018. (Black Press file photo)

Houston dogs cause trouble in April

Majority of bylaw complaints involved dogs

Dogs accounted for the majority of bylaw complaints and contraventions in Houston last month, according to a report by fire chief and bylaw enforcement officer Jim Daigneault.

Out of a total of 10 complaints in his April report, six involved dogs.

Most of the dog complaints were about dogs barking, while one complaint was about a dog “running free.” Letters were sent to owners in most of these cases, except for one case in which dogs were “barking between neighbours” – this case is being “watched and reviewed.”

Two complaints involved garbage. One of these complaints was about “garbage around town.” Daigneault says no action was taken since this complaint was “too general.” The other case involved garbage buildup at a residence. By the time Daigneault checked the residence, however, the area had already been cleaned up.

The last two complaints involved vehicles. The first was the case of a loud vehicle, in which a letter was sent to the owner. The second case involved vehicles parking on road side; Daigneault says no action was taken since parking was permitted in that location.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Houston dogs cause trouble in April

