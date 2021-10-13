Houston doctor receives award

Dr. Onuora Odoh from Houston is one of nine doctors to be honored with a 2021 Pacific Northwest (PNW) Spirit Award for excellence in physician leadership according to the PNW division of family practices. It isn’t the first award for Dr. Odoh, he also won the National Rural Community Impact Award in 2020. (File photo/Houston Today)

Houston doctor receives award

