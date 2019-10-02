Houston declared ‘age friendly’

Steps taken to improve quality of life for seniors

Houston has been declared an age friendly community (Government of B.C. image)

The District of Houston website could soon sport a digital badge from the provincial government on its website proclaiming it as an age-friendly community.

The designation, Houston is one of 10 B.C. communities this year to be provided the digital marker, recognizes progress made “to ensure British Columbia seniors can live active, socially engaged and independent lives,” states a provincial press release.

As with many B.C. communities, Houston has a growing number of senior citizens as a percentage of the general population.

The 2016 Canada Census data indicates that seniors aged 65 and older now comprise 14 per cent of Houston’s population. This has increased from 12 per cent in 2011.

A 2014 assessment commissioned by the District of Houston revealed a number of challenges seniors face in everyday life, not all of which are within the mandate of the District.

The list included sidewalk and roadway maintenance during winter months, affordable and accessible transportation, supportive and assisted living facilities, access to recreation, sports and other social programs, access to educational opportunities, discrimination and racism against certain groups of older adults, lack of information regarding age-friendly activities, lack of 24-hour health care services and lack of services to help older adults stay in their homes as they age.

Since then the District has been working steadily on projects and improvements, noted District chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

”This includes the installation of a sidewalk on Poulton Avenue between 10th St and 11th St, the introduction of a Revitalization Tax Exemption program which encourages businesses to renovate their buildings to meet current BC Building Code standards for accessibility, the installation of a sidewalk on the north side of Highway 16, and the replacement of the sidewalk on 14th St W by the health centre,” he noted.

As well, Pinchbeck said the District continues to review potential projects with an eye on senior government grant programs that could provide the needed financing.

”Additionally, non-profits and community organizations which have a project plan are encouraged to reach out to the District for grant research and administration assistance,” he added.

Council has also continued to press senior governments for more local health care services for seniors as well as stating the need for additional supportive and assisted living housing options to meet the needs of an aging population.

Those issues were raised by council members in meetings with provincial officials last week at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

Previous story
B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Just Posted

District inviting bids for new rescue truck

Will replace one that’s a 2000 model

55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the… Continue reading

We need a rototiller

The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept.… Continue reading

Downtown improvements contemplated for next year

Would continue District’s longterm objectives

Houston declared ‘age friendly’

Steps taken to improve quality of life for seniors

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read