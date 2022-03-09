Houston curler going to national championships

Eryn Czirfusz from Houston is now a member of Team B.C. for curling.

Czirfusz and her team from Kamloops, Team Hafeli, won the U21 Curl B.C Provincial play-downs. They will represent Team B.C. at the New Holland Canadian U21 Curling Championship in Stratford, Ontario in March, which is set to take place from March 25 to Apr. 1.

This will the first time a U21 curler from Houston will be representing Team B.C. at the event. It’s pretty amazing to be able to wear Team B.C. jerseys, especially with my name on it. I can’t wait to make everyone back home proud,” Czirfusz told Houston Today.

At the age of 16, Czirfusz is the youngest player on the team that consists of five players. Czirfusz is an alternate, meaning that she plays second on the squad in half of their games. After growing up in Houston, Czirfusz moved to Kamloops in the summer of 2021, where her team is based.

READ MORE: Goalie from Houston taking big step in hockey career

She decided to make the move in order to be closer to her provincial team and be able to compete in competitions throughout the year. Her decision to do so has paid off with a trip to the national championships.

“I’m definitely excited with it being my first national event. In U21, there’s a lot of tough competitors that are a little bit older, who have been playing for a long time so it’s not going to be easy. Were looking at it with the idea that were going to play best play our game have fun and enjoy it and hopefully also make new friends,” said Czirfusz.

According to Czirfusz, there’s been a lot of people that have helped her get to this point in her curling career. She curled her first years in Houston under the tutelage of Trudy and Arnold Amonson, as well as Ray Andrews. Amonson also has curled at the national level with a men’s team from Smithers, finishing third in Canada.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Bruins take on Houston Flyers

She also was coached by Doug Dalziel from Prince George. “There have been so many people along the way that have helped me get to this point and I owe them a great deal of appreciation for giving me the tools to improve my game,” she said.

Czirfusz will have a great tuneup for nationals, as she will be competing in the Canada Winter Games mixed doubles play downs from March 16 to March 19. If her team wins, they’ll represent B.C. at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.