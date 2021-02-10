Sgt. Mark Smaill is the commander of the Houston RCMP detachment. (File photo)

Sgt. Mark Smaill is the commander of the Houston RCMP detachment. (File photo)

Houston crime rate held stable in 2020

The local crime rate held relatively stable in 2020 compared to the year before, Houston RCMP detachment commander Sergeant Mark Smaill reported to the District of Houston council Feb. 2.

In a series of statistics presented, Smaill noted there were 2,471 calls for service for Houston and Granisle in 2020, less than the 2,727 received in 2019. The vast majority of calls in 2020 — 2115 — came from the Houston area.

And there were 561 Criminal Code of Canada files generated in 2020, one fewer than the 562 Criminal Code of Canada files in 2019.

Property crime dropped two per cent in 2020 from 2019 at 196 incidents while violent crime rose by three per cent to 167 incidents.

In comparison to other smaller communities in the region, using the most recent statistics from 2019, Houston/Granisle had a Criminal Code case load of 59 per officer compared to Burns Lake at 61, Fraser Lake at 31, Fort St. James at 87 and Mackenzie, in the northeast, at 47.

Using population data, the crime rate of 113 per 1,000 people for Houston compared to 111 in Burns Lake, 56 in Fraser Lake, 254 in Fort St. James and 112 in Mackenzie.

Statistics aside, there was one homicide in 2019, a matter that is now before the courts. And there were two homicides in 2020, both of which remain under investigation by officers with the regional serious crimes unit based in Prince George.

There were also two arson files of note in 2020 — one at an empty townhouse unit in Houston and the second on the Morice River Road when a Wet’suwet’en elder’s cabin was destroyed by fire.

Officers continue to work on both files, said Smaill.

Houston RCMP officers also made several significant weapons and drug seizures last year as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented its own series of challenges to policing but no tickets had to be issued for public health order or other violations in 2020.

“Mostly it was in educating people,” said Smaill of various restrictions put in place. “Some people don’t follow the news or were aware.”

“Our job was not made more difficult by people being disrespectful of each other.”

For the fiscal year ending March 31 the detachment, in conjunction with the Houston council, identified road safety/distracted driving and community engagements as priorities with the detachment further zeroing in on crime reduction by reducing substance abuse and reducing the impact of prolific offenders.

This coming fiscal year council has asked the detachment to continue to target drug trafficking, violent crimes and prolific offenders.

One notable statistic comes in the form of the number of officers at the detachment — rising from nine in 2019 to 11 in 2020.

“This had been an ask for a few years and the timing has been right as we have seen an increased call volume over the last three to five years,” said Smaill.

“We have seen a revitalization of some of the rental units in town that were uninhabited for many years. This has increased the availability of affordable rental housing in Houston and has likely increased the population in the community.”

Although the detachment’s strength was increased, the RCMP has also had a separate group in the area for several years, the Community-Industry Response Group, when Wet’suwet’en house groups protested continuing work along the Coastal GasLink pipeline work south of Houston.

The detachment had six officers until 2014 when it merged with the Granisle detachmen, the result being an increase to nine officers based in Houston. The detachment continues to serve Granisle and the RCMP does maintain a community policing office there.

In addition to the police officers, the detachment has two public service employees, one victim services coordinator, two victim service worker volunteers and five guards for its cells.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Bulkley Valley will be covered in extreme cold weather starting Feb. 7 as per Environment Canada. (Environment Canada photo/Lakes District News)
Chilly, cold week ahead for Bulkley Valley

Environment Canada issues “extreme cold” warning

District of Houston file photo
Nuisance bylaw given first reading

Part of District’s plan to have a cleaner community

District of Houston file photo
Councillors, mayor file financial disclosures

Mayor Shane Brienen and the six council members filed their financial disclosures… Continue reading

A private donation has helped the A Rocha Buck Creek Canfor hatchery and outdoor education centre meet its fundraising goal. (Photo courtesy A Rocha Houston)
Hatchery achieves fundraising goal

Private donation allows it to complete nature centre

Snowbank painting
Snow painting in Houston

After school last week the Family Resource Center was offering painting kits… Continue reading

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Most Read