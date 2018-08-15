The B.C. government has committed $27 million to develop and implement its Caribou Recovery Program, which includes information about the province’s controversial predator management. (David Moskotwitz - Mountain Caribou Initiative photo)

Houston council supports “multi-species approach” to protect caribou

This approach would include predator management

Houston council plans to ask the B.C. government to review current caribou conservation measures to ensure the province is taking a “multi-species approach.”

“The predominant single-species approach does not reflect the range of situations and issues that may be encountered,” states a District of Houston staff report. “This includes habitat change caused by climate change, increasing numbers of other ungulates in traditional caribou territory, and rising predator populations.”

“A solution needs to factor in the management of these populations,” the report adds.

The District of Houston has also issued a letter to Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, expressing support for B.C.’s Caribou Recovery Program, stating that it’s important to balance the needs of other species, including “moose habitat and predator management.”

The provincial government has committed $27 million to develop and implement its Caribou Recovery Program, which includes information about the province’s controversial predator management. B.C. is currently in year four of a five-year pilot project that involves the killing of wolves around the South Selkirks and South Peace herds.

READ MORE: Controversy grows over B.C.’s five-year wolf cull program

“Building on this knowledge, we can draft new provincial policy with a focus on multi-region predator plans, clear decision-making steps, and transparent communications,” states the Caribou Recovery Program’s discussion paper.

Earlier this year the province asked the public for feedback on the program’s discussion paper, which received over 2000 visits to its website and had about 600 comments. These comments will now be reviewed and reflected in the final paper which is expected to be completed in late 2018.

READ MORE: Province seeks feedback on caribou recovery program

According to the District of Houston, further protection measures should be based on evidence and supported by research into the causes of population declines while ensuring that the socio-economic impacts of such measures be factored into any decision.

The district’s letter to McKenna also expresses support for a request by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN). The RDBN has recently asked Ottawa to support the B.C. government’s efforts to maintain and recover caribou herds.

According to the provincial government, B.C. caribou have declined from between 30,000 and 40,000 at the turn of the last century to approximately 19,000 caribou today. All six of the boreal herds and 23 of the southern mountain herds are decreasing; of the herds in B.C., 14 have fewer than 25 animals.

The province says the main threat to most caribou populations is a high rate of predation by wolves, bears and cougars that is out of balance from the natural cycle. This can happen when natural events such as forest fires and human activity such as logging and mining convert large areas of mature forests to young forest landscapes.

Houston council will discuss this topic with Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, which will be held in Whistler from Sept. 10-14, 2018.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Just Posted

Gilmore Lake Fire burning near Topley

Evacuation alert and order in effect

Houston council supports “multi-species approach” to protect caribou

This approach would include predator management

Houston council increases their remuneration starting next year

There had been no increases since 2010

Gilmore Lake fire 100 per cent contained

The Gilmore Lake Fire, located eight km southwest of Topley, was estimated… Continue reading

Wildfires showing “aggressive behaviour”

Over the weekend the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) expanded the evacuation… Continue reading

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Most Read