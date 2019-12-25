Houston community turkey lunch

Houston Link to Learning and the Houston Friendship Center partnered up for the 2019 Community Christmas Luncheon. 1-3 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion in Houston. Santa handed out a gift which included an orange, a book and a candy cane to each child and door prizes for 60 adults, all made possible from generous donations from various organizations in Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

