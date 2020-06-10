Houston community garden

Joshua Houlihan tends to his garden box at the community garden. The community garden is up and running this year with some additional social distancing rules. Registration packages are available in an envelope on the door of the Houston Link to Learning building or a package can be emailed to you. Please follow the instructions in the package to keep everyone safe. For more information call 250 845 2727 or email manager@houstonlinktolearning.ca (Angelique Houlihan photo)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.