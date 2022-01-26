Houston community frustrated with lack of snow plowing

Houston residents are fed up with the lack of snowplowing in town. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

After a recent hit of snow, Houston residents were upset at the lack of snow plowing being done in the residential area, voicing their concerns on a Facebook group called What’s Happening Houston.

A post was made outlining need for residential roads to be plowed, receiving over 60 replies. Many expressed frustration over not being able to drive in the residential part of town without four-wheel drive for days. Others said that local residents were clearing streets themselves with personal equipment like bobcats.

“We are aware of some community concerns related to District road conditions over the weekend of Jan. 15 and 16,” said District of Houston Chief Administrative Officer Michael Dewar.

“The variable conditions [precipitation and freeze/thaw] created some challenges for our snow removal and management crews. Despite challenges, our crews did adhere to the District’s new snow clearing policy which focuses efforts on key roads and sidewalks identified as priority one routes. This means that snow clearing and ice control on these routes were completed before snow clearing on priority two routes,” he continued.

According to Dewar, priority one roads and sidewalks are along corridors that are important for accessibility, such as the downtown core, main arteries, and routes to the health clinic and the senior’s center.

“District crews were out in the community early on the morning of Jan. 17 to manage the roads and sidewalks that required additional attention. We will continue to work diligently to ensure safe road and sidewalk conditions, but may face more challenges in the coming days and weeks due to more variable weather,” said Dewar.

Though the district will be out trying to prevent slippery roads and sidewalks, people are encouraged to exercise caution, whether driving or walking. According to Accuweather, another big hit of snow and cold weather could be expected at the end of the month into January.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

