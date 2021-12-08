Houston comes together

Once again the Houston community did not disappoint as they came out to support Cram the Cruiser event held on Dec. 4. The Houston RCMP detachment along with other community services to held the event to collect food and donations in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program, its food bank and other efforts. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

