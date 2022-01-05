Houston colouring contest winner

Tailyn Mairs was one of the winners of the Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction sponsored colouring contest in Houston. For her efforts, she received a $25 gift certificate for Houston merchant dollars. Mike Chia’s Furniture participated by allowing the kids to drop off their entries there, and they also picked the winners. The other two contest winners were Cedar Suttan and Autumn Chartier. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map