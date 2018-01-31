Project coordinator Cindy Verbeek checking the eggs one last time before covering them back up after a busy morning. (Submitted photo)

Houston coho hatchery in full swing

Watershed stewardship facility ready to receive final touches

A Rocha’s Upper Bulkley River Streamkeepers and volunteers have recently “shocked” coho eggs at the Houston hatchery.

“This is when we pour them [coho eggs] from 18 inches above into a bucket with water,” explained project coordinator Cindy Verbeek. “The eyed eggs [eggs that were fertilized and are developing] are not affected, but the shells of the eggs that were not fertilized break open, allowing water inside.”

“This turns them an orange/white colour and makes them easier to see,” she continued.

The next day volunteers went in and picked out all the non-viable eggs so that only the healthy, developing eggs remained.

“We took out just over 200 non-viable eggs and counted 1062 viable eggs that we put back into the incubating tray,” described Verbeek. “This means that we had over 80 per cent survival rate from egg to eyed egg, which we are happy with.”

“This year is about working out the kinks in our system and training volunteers so that we are ready for larger numbers of eggs this coming season,” she added.

Volunteers will care for and raise the coho eggs until the fry are released this spring.

The Upper Bulkley River Streamkeepers held a grand opening for their watershed stewardship facility in Houston last September. Although the new building still needed some final touches, construction was halted in early October because coho eggs are extremely sensitive to vibration in the first few months of development.

“We are now at a stage that we can begin [construction] again, and will be putting the final touches on the inside of the building and getting the larger system in place ready for up to 10,000 eggs for this fall,” explained Verbeek.

Although the salmon hatchery is expected help repopulate the Upper Bulkley River – considered one of the most impacted watersheds in the greater Skeena watershed – Verbeek said the main goal of the project is to increase information-sharing.

The $80,000 facility is intended to be a hub for conservation, research and education in the Upper Bulkley River watershed and geared toward school groups, tourists and local volunteers.

The next steps include fundraising for programming and phase two construction, which will involve expanding the facility, making it a 40 by 30 feet building. This will allow for the creation of the Nature Centre and the Environmental Education Centre.

“Phase two will happen in $150,000,” Verbeek explained last August. “We are expecting this to take a couple of years to raise, but would be thrilled to start building sooner if someone with a heart for salmon, education and the health of this watershed is willing to provide funding sooner.”

Verbeek added that the project would not have been possible without the contributions of over 50 local businesses and organizations, local individuals, as well as people from the Lower Mainland, Edmonton and beyond.

“Healthier watershed means healthier people, livestock and wildlife,” she said. “It’s a win win win for everyone.”

 

Coho eggs after shocking, showing the non-viable eggs, which have a lighter colour. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.
Next story
Trump’s first State of the Union address

Just Posted

DIYBODY, fitness company created by former Houston resident

“Building an amazing body and staying in great shape was never meant to be miserable.”

Albert Giesbrecht’s bail hearing set for February

He was re-arrested days after being released from custody last month

Haskap berry an opportunity for northern B.C.

The super berry is ideal for Canadian weather

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

CN train derails near New Hazelton

The cars were carrying approximately 100 tons of coal each

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Most Read