Houston Christmas Market

Every Saturday in December Houston vendors have been selling their goods in the common area of the Houston Mall. All vendors are home based business, crafters, bakers, and small businesses who have created the Saturday Christmas Market. Averaging 13 vendors each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hosting vendors from as far as Hazleton. The First Annual Christmas Market has shown to be a success and will return next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)