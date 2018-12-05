Houston Christian School raises over $120,000 to build playground

The playground is expected to be installed in July 2019

The final design of Houston Christian School’s playground, made by playground manufacturer Blue Imp, was approved by the school’s board of directors in August 2018. (Submitted image)

Houston Christian School students won’t have to wait too much longer to enjoy a brand new playground.

The school has successfully raised $121,638 to build an accessible playground, which is expected to be installed in July 2019.

The final design, made by playground manufacturer Blue Imp, includes features that were considered important to the school community, including a wheelchair ramp, a curved glide ride, a u-shape swing and a covered area.

Houston Christian School has an over 50-year history of providing Christian education to Houston students. In recent years the school has experienced multiple leadership transitions, which has highlighted the need for a strategic plan.

As part of the 2016-2020 strategic plan, a playground task force with students and parents was created early in the fall 2017 to assess the needs of the students and community. Countless designs were taken into consideration until the final four designs could be presented as a proposal in the spring 2018 for discussion by the school’s board of directors.

The final playground design was approved by the school board in August 2018.

“Many hands and volunteers were involved in raising the funds and the enthusiasm for such a fun project was contagious,” said Jana Seinen, Houston Christian School’s development coordinator.

The school society raised funds through a variety of ways between September 2017 and June 2018, including apple pie days, a golf tournament fundraiser, a grant from Dungate Community Forest, catering jobs, anonymous donations and a ‘deep roots’ campaign.

The deep roots campaign, which focuses on making the school facilities more accessible, is still ongoing. Proceeds will go toward a wheelchair ramp and automatic door openers for both the high school and elementary entrance doors.

“Our school would like our present volunteers, students and community members who require accessible ramps, playgrounds, and door openers to feel welcome on our grounds and facility,” said Seinen. “Houston Christian School anticipates several upcoming students may benefit from these accessibility upgrades.”

The goal for the campaign, which ends Dec. 21, 2018, is to raise $25,000 toward the ramp and door openers.

Pledge forms for the Deep Roots campaign are available at the school office. For more questions, email dev.com@houstonchristianschool.ca or call Gord Verbeek at 250-845-3237.

Seinen added that many hands and equipment will be required for the installation of the playground in July 2019. In order to afford the installation of the structure, the school will be pursuing grants.

