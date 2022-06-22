Houston Christian School holds grad ceremony June 30

Nine grads to be honoured this year

The Houston Christian School will be the location where its 2022 grads will be honoured June 30. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Nine grads will be recognized by the Houston Christian School June 30 as they prepare to leave the facility which has played an important part of their educational lives.

The ceremony, which begins at 7 pm., also marks a return to how grads were recognized before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in 2020.

“There’s much relief to welcome family and friends in the building to celebrate this milestone,” said Kari Vanderwoerd who works at the school and is one of the organizers of the ceremony.

Each grad ceremony has a theme and this year it comes from Second Corinthians, Chapter 5, Verse 7: “For we live by faith, not by sight.”

The ceremony this year will contain a long standing tradition at the Houston Christian School — grads present a bible to the fall class of incoming kindergarten students.

This year, 12 incoming students will be recognized in this fashion.

While the school-based ceremony takes place June 30, a barbecue is being planned for the immediate family of grads and grandparents on June 28.

Preceding the June 30 ceremony, at 2 p.m., grads and others will gather at Steelhead Park for photos.

“The moms are also planning surprise events that begin right after the ceremony and carry on until 2 a.m.,” said Vanderwoerd.