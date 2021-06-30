HCS grad 2021

Houston Christian School graduation 2021

Houston Christian School’s class of 2021 had their graduation on June 24 with several activities, and preparations leading up to it. A total of 12 students graduated this year. They had a photoshoot done at the Steelhead Park and passed Bibles to the school’s incoming kindergarten students – a longtime grad tradition. The official ceremony began at the school in the evening and later the grads returned to the park for a drive-by cheering from parents and friends. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

HCS grad 2021

Previous story
Horgan defends province’s efforts to prevent deaths in heat wave as fatalities spike

Just Posted

Heat wave causing haze on the horizon. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Houston Today)
Haze over Houston skies not smoke yet, says Northwest Fire Centre

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Elevated wildfire risk has caused the District of Houston to cancel its Canada Day fireworks. (File photo)
Houston cancels Canada Day fireworks

HCS grad 2021
Houston Christian School graduation 2021